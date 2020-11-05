Twitter Reactions: Clinical Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Capitals to reach the IPL 2020 final

MI defeated DC by 57 runs to qualify for IPL 2020 final.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with outstanding figures of 4-1-14-4.

In the Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the defending champions crushed DC by 57 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a challenging target of 201, DC had a worst possible start in the history of the tournament. They lost three wickets without scoring a single run. All top three batsmen – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane – gone for a duck.

Worst start to an IPL innings:

0/3 – Delhi Capitals in 2020*

1/3 – Deccan Chargers in 2008

1/3 – Kochi Tuskers in 2011

Soon, captain Shreyas Iyer (12) and Rishabh Pant (3) left the crease without making a big impact. Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (65) played a gutsy knock. He smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes before Jasprit Bumrah cleaned him up.

Apart from Stoinis, Axar Patel also chipped in with fighting knock of 42 runs before Kieron Pollard dismissed him. In the end, DC could only score 143/8, losing the contest by 57 runs. The victory took MI directly into the final of IPL 2020.

Though, DC have still a chance to qualify into the finals as they will now meet the winner of eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2.

For MI, Bumrah picked up 4 wickets in his quota of four overs and conceded only 14 runs. At the same time, Trent Boult bagged two scalps. Krunal Pandya and Pollard also earned one wicket each.

Ishan, Hardik drive MI to 200/5

Earlier, Surya Kumar Yadav along with a late surge from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped Mumbai to post 200/5 on the scoreboard.

MI got off to a poor start after they lost skipper Rohit Sharma on a duck in the second over. Then, Quinton de Kock and Surya Kumar formed a crucial partnership of 62 runs for the second wicket. Both the batsmen were looking set to score big runs before DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed De Kock for 40 runs.

Meanwhile, Surya continued his golden form and smashed his fourth half-century of the ongoing season before Anrich Nortje sent him back into the dugout.

Soon, MI lost two more wickets in the form of Pollard (0) and Krunal (13). However, back-to-back dismissals didn’t impact MI at all as the pair of Ishan and Hardik added 60 runs for the sixth wicket in just 4.5 overs. In fact, MI managed to score 78 in the last five overs.

Ishan (55 not out) finished off the innings with a big six that which helped him to reach his fourth fifty of IPL 2020, while Hardik went unbeaten on 37.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

That Bumrah yorker to Dhawan was of the highest caliber. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 5, 2020

Hard to match, perfection! — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 5, 2020

Clinical performance from Mumbai Indians. Dominated in every department. Congratulations @mipaltan on reaching the finals of @IPL 2020!! #MIvDC #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) November 5, 2020

D R E A M 1 1 I P L 2 0 2 0 F I N A L 💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 5, 2020

4️⃣ overs

4️⃣ wickets

1️⃣ double wicket maiden An outstanding spell of bowling by Jasprit Bumrah to send Mumbai Indians through to the final of #IPL2020 🔥🔥🔥 Where does he rank among the best T20 bowlers in world cricket? pic.twitter.com/c4XsRqqZ81 — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

Such a strong unit this @mipaltan is #varchaclass — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 5, 2020

Best figures in qualifiers/semis/finals in IPL: 4/13 – Bollinger, CSK v Deccan, 2010

4/14 – Dhawal Kulkarni, GL v RCB, 2016

4/14 – Bumrah, MI v DC, Today#IPL2020 #MIvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 5, 2020

Well batted @surya_14kumar What an innings. Top class — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) November 5, 2020