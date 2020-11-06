Twitter Reactions: Jason Holder and Kane Williamson ‘Play Bold’ to eliminate RCB from IPL 2020

Kane Williamson, Jason Holder (Pic Source: IPL 2020)

  • In pursuit of a 132-run target, Williamson (50 not out) and Jason Holder (24 not out) added a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket.

  • They chased down the tricky target with two balls to spare.

Kane Williamson’s gutsy half-century followed by Jason Holder’s cameo with the bat guided Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.


In pursuit of a 132-run target, Williamson (50 not out) and Jason Holder (24 not out) added a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket. They chased down the tricky target with two balls to spare.

Earlier, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and asked Virat Kohli’s RCB to bat first. Holder and T Natarajan were among wickets as the Orange Army restricted the Challengers to 131/7 in the first innings of the Eliminator. AB de Villiers was the top-scorer for RCB with 56 runs off 43 balls as his side went through a terrible start, losing captain Kohli in the second over. Aaron Finch scored 32 off 30 balls.


While RCB got eliminated from the tournament, SRH will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 on Sunday at the same venue.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

