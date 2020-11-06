Twitter Reactions: Jason Holder and Kane Williamson ‘Play Bold’ to eliminate RCB from IPL 2020

In pursuit of a 132-run target, Williamson (50 not out) and Jason Holder (24 not out) added a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket.

They chased down the tricky target with two balls to spare.

Kane Williamson’s gutsy half-century followed by Jason Holder’s cameo with the bat guided Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

In pursuit of a 132-run target, Williamson (50 not out) and Jason Holder (24 not out) added a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket. They chased down the tricky target with two balls to spare.

Earlier, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and asked Virat Kohli’s RCB to bat first. Holder and T Natarajan were among wickets as the Orange Army restricted the Challengers to 131/7 in the first innings of the Eliminator. AB de Villiers was the top-scorer for RCB with 56 runs off 43 balls as his side went through a terrible start, losing captain Kohli in the second over. Aaron Finch scored 32 off 30 balls.

While RCB got eliminated from the tournament, SRH will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 on Sunday at the same venue.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Nail biter tonight ! What a victory for @SunRisers , @Jaseholder98 was the difference! Kudos to @RCBTweets for giving a fight to the end! #RCBvsSRH #IPL2020

— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) November 6, 2020

Well batted @KaneWilliamson2 & @Jasonholder89 taking @SunRisers through to semis of IPL2020. Gud luck to The team

— Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) November 6, 2020

Kane Williamson is so good! Any role, any format 🔥

— Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 6, 2020

We made one hell of a game out of it. @RCBTweets Will we ever win a title? 😭 #IPL2020 #SRHvRCB — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) November 6, 2020

When a lot of people thought #SRH won't even qualify for the playoffs of #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Znz1lOCIdZ — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) November 6, 2020

Want a job done well … get a kiwi to do! #Kane … ok maybe a west Indian too.. — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) November 6, 2020

Jason Holder is fast putting himself into the much desired class of seam bowling all-rounders in this T20 franchise format format now. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 6, 2020

RCB had a wonderful campaign. Unfortunately they lost their last 5 games but they’ve had a lot of positives. Padikkal performed well. Chahal had a wonderful season. Sundar was good in PP. Kohli-ABD remain integral parts. Inclusion of Morris made a difference. Hard luck — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 6, 2020

Gutted! — Chris Morris (@Tipo_Morris) November 6, 2020

The kind of game a playoff should be.. thrilling, competitive and super quality cricket.. although the target was quite low @RCBTweets tried to defend it pretty well.. Hard luck guys.. well done #KaneWilliamson & @SunRisers Good luck going forward.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 6, 2020