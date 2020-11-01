Twitter Reactions: Ruturaj Gaikwad, bowlers knock KXIP out of IPL 2020

CSK defeated KXIP by 9 wickets to end their IPL 2020 journey.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his third fifty of the ongoing season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the party poppers of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, have dashed the hopes of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to qualify for the playoffs by registering a 9-wicket victory in the 53rd match of the league stage.

Chasing 154, the MS Dhoni and Co. had a tremendous start as openers Faf du Plessis, and Ruturaj Gaikwad held their nerves and displayed a dominating performance. The duo added 82 runs before Chris Jordan provided the breakthrough by dismissing Du Plessis on 48.

Ruturaj, however, continued scoring runs and soon reached his third half-century of the ongoing season. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 62 off 49 balls to take his side over the finishing line. Ambati Rayudu also chipped in with crucial 30 not out.

Deepak Hooda guided KXIP to 153/6

Earlier, Kings openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to convert their good starts into a big score. While Rahul was dismissed at 29, his batting partner Mayank was sent back to the dugout on 26. Both became the victims of CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Soon, Shardul Thakur dismissed Nicholas Pooran (2), and Imran Tahir picked up the vital wicket of power-hitter Chris Gayle (12). As if the trouble wasn’t enough, Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up Mandeep Singh (14).

However, KXIP all-rounder Deepak Hooda came for the rescue as he took CSK bowlers to the cleaners and initiated a counter-attack. The right-handed batsman scored 62 off 30 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes and guided his team to 153/6.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Unlucky @lionsdenkxip coupl of decisions gng against today that’s the nature of the game But I think it was a great efort to come bak in the tournament Gaikwad looks like a special talent good find fr @ChennaiIPL Bach gaya @yuzi_chahal 😅 all eyes on the big game now #KKRvsRR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 1, 2020

Great show yet again #Riturajgaikwad well played… @ChennaiIPL well played 👏👏💪 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2020

The huge positive for #csk has to be the exciting #ruturaj.3 back to back 50's and all in a winning cause. Not a great year for them but am sure they will come back strong.i trust the ppl involved here. The lion am sure will roar again real soon #IPL2020 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) November 1, 2020

@ChennaiIPL has booked return flight for @lionsdenkxip now today’s second match is knock out — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) November 1, 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad looks a very mature player. Delighted he got a second chance and how well he has taken it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2020

So, #KXIP and #CSK end up with same number of points. Former will be seen as one of the exciting stories and latter will be seen as a major disappointment. Two things

1. You pay a price for your success

2. #KXIP started winning with their hopes alive. #CSK only after it was over — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad: First 3 inns – 0, 5, 0

Last 3 inns – Three 50s#IPL2020 #CSKvKXIP — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 1, 2020

What ingredients did CSK find in these last three games that was missing most of the season? — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 1, 2020

First time all teams have won at least 6 matches in an IPL season. #IPL2020 has been the closest of all! #CSKvKXIP — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 1, 2020