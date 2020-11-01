Twitter Reactions: Ruturaj Gaikwad, bowlers knock KXIP out of IPL 2020

Posted On
CSK beat KXIP by 9-wickets (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • CSK defeated KXIP by 9 wickets to end their IPL 2020 journey.

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his third fifty of the ongoing season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the party poppers of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, have dashed the hopes of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to qualify for the playoffs by registering a 9-wicket victory in the 53rd match of the league stage.


Chasing 154, the MS Dhoni and Co. had a tremendous start as openers Faf du Plessis, and Ruturaj Gaikwad held their nerves and displayed a dominating performance. The duo added 82 runs before Chris Jordan provided the breakthrough by dismissing Du Plessis on 48.

Ruturaj, however, continued scoring runs and soon reached his third half-century of the ongoing season. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 62 off 49 balls to take his side over the finishing line. Ambati Rayudu also chipped in with crucial 30 not out.


Deepak Hooda guided KXIP to 153/6

Earlier, Kings openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to convert their good starts into a big score. While Rahul was dismissed at 29, his batting partner Mayank was sent back to the dugout on 26. Both became the victims of CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Soon, Shardul Thakur dismissed Nicholas Pooran (2), and Imran Tahir picked up the vital wicket of power-hitter Chris Gayle (12). As if the trouble wasn’t enough, Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up Mandeep Singh (14).

However, KXIP all-rounder Deepak Hooda came for the rescue as he took CSK bowlers to the cleaners and initiated a counter-attack. The right-handed batsman scored 62 off 30 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes and guided his team to 153/6.


Here is how Twitter reacted:




For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.