Twitter Reactions: Trailblazers stuns Supernovas to win the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020

Trailblazers become Women's T20 Challenge 2020 champions (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Trailblazers defeated Supernovas by 16 runs to win their maiden Women's T20 Challenge.

  • Salma Khatun finished with excellent figures of 4-0-18-3.

In the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Trailblazers defeated Supernovas by 16 runs to win the tournament at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.


Chasing a paltry target of 119, Supernovas had a dreadful start as they lost opener Chamari Athapaththu in the second over of the innings bowled by Sophie Ecclestone.

Soon, Deepti Sharma provided the double breakthrough by dismissing Taniya Bhatia (14) and Jemimah Rodrigues (13) in her back-to-back overs.


Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) and Shashikala Siriwardene (19) stitched together a run-stand of 37 runs for the fourth wicket before Salma Khatun removed Siriwardene in the 15th over.

Khatun picked up two more wickets in the innings to restrict Supernovas at 102/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Radha Yadav’s five-for restricted Trailblazers at 118/8

Earlier, Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana (68 off 49 balls) and Deandra Dottin (20 off 32 balls) provided a solid start of 71 runs in 11 overs. Both batters were looking set to drive the team to a commendable position before Poonam Yadav dismissed Dottin in the 12th over.


Meanwhile, Mandhana smashed her first half-century in the tournament. The left-handed batter also formed a crucial partnership of 30 runs with Richa Ghosh (10) before Siriwardene sent Smriti back into the dugout in the 15th over.

Trailblazers failed to carry the momentum after Mandhana’s dismissal as Supernovas spinner Radha Yadav dismantled their batting unit. She picked up a five-wicket haul to trigger a middle-order collapse and restricted the opposition team at 118/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

