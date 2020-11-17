Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan receives death threat on Facebook Live

A Facebook user threatens to kill Shakib Al Hasan for hurting his religious sentiments.

The user was arrested by RAB on Tuesday.

One of the most popular Bangladesh cricketers of all-time, Shakib Al Hasan has received a death threat from a person on Facebook Live.

Mohsin Talukder, a resident of Sylhet, started a Facebook Live on Sunday, claiming that Shakib’s behaviour had ‘hurt Muslims’. He reportedly threatened Shakib for inaugurating a Kali Puja in Kolkata.

As per the video, Mohsin endangered to cut Shakib to pieces with a chopper. He even said that that he would walk from Sylhet to Dhaka to kill Shakib if necessary.

Shakib went to Kolkata last Thursday to inaugurate a Kali Puja in the Beleghata area. The veteran Bangladesh cricketer was seen praying in front of the idol. He returned to his nation on Friday.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, B.M. Ashraf Ullah Taher, said, “We just became aware of the matter. The video link has been handed over to the cyber forensic team. Legal action will be taken soon.”

Later, the person again went live on Facebook and ate his words while apologising for his action. But he advised all the celebrities, including Shakib, to follow the ‘right path’.

Ashraf Ullah Taher again issued a statement saying “This is a defamation and an attempt to destroy communal harmony.”

Both the videos have now been removed from Facebook. On Tuesday, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mohsin from Ronoshi village.

Shakib’s ban from playing competitive cricket ended last month. The 33-year-old was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence, by ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit on October 29 last year. The strict action was taken against Shakib for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches by a bookie.

With IANS inputs