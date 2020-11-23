Virat Kohli, KL Rahul star in India’s intra-squad practice match ahead of Australia series

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli played crucial knocks in Team India's intra-squad practice match.

Australia vs India ODI series will begin on November 27.

Gearing up for the upcoming series against Australia in their upcoming tour Down Under, Indian superstars led by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul faced each other in a 40-over per side intra-squad match in Sydney on Sunday (November 22).

The practice match, which Kohli’s CK Nayudu XI won by five wickets, was a part of India’s preparation for the upcoming limited-overs series, starting November 27.

The official social media handle of Indian cricket team shared the update about the game in their Instagram stories. According to them, the start of the match was interrupted due to rain.

Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan walked out to bat first for Rahul’s Ranjitsinhji XI. Captain Rahul led from the front, smashing a 66-ball 83 and guiding his team to 235 runs in allotted 40 overs.

However, Kohli’s team overhauled the target with 26 balls to spare. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill opened the innings before Kohli hit 91 runs off just 58 balls.

After the white-ball leg, Team India will resume their ICC World Test Championship campaign by taking on the Aussies in the four-match series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India will begin with a Day-Night Test scheduled from December 17 in Adelaide.