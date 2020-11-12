Virender Sehwag selects his best XI of IPL 2020; names Virat Kohli as captain

Virender Sehwag has named Virat Kohli as captain in his IPL XI of the season

Sehwag picked just two players from the winning Mumbai Indians' side.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), played in the UAE, saw runs flowing, wickets tumbling, strategies changing and scintillating performances from capped as well as uncapped players.

Several international stars lit up the tournament consistently. If brought together as a unit, there would be a formidable IPL 2020 team of the season.

Recently, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag selected a star-studded lineup for his team of the tournament. His team consists of four players from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), two each from Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and one from Delhi Capitals (DC). Following the rules, Sehwag has picked seven Indians and four overseas players in the team.

For the opening slots, he picked KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal – one being the Orange Cap winner and the other scoring 473 runs in his maiden IPL season.

Surya Kumar Yadav comes at number 3 in Sehwag’s XI, followed by Virat Kohli at No. 4 and surprisingly, Viru has named him as his skipper. The Kohli-led RCB got exit ticket in the Eliminator of the IPL 2020 itself. To add more surprise to this, Sehwag placed SRH skipper David Warner at the number 5 position in his team.

“He (Suryakumar) has performed brilliantly since the last three seasons and he’s shown consistency. At No. 4 I’ve picked Kohli. He always scores runs and hence I’ve given him captaincy as well. He’s an aggressive player and captain and can take the team along with him,” Sehwag was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

“At No. 5 I’ve picked David Warner because he’s been in great form and scored runs. I was confused whom to pick as captain – David Warner or Virat Kohli – but went ahead with Kohli because he can open the innings as well as bat in the middle order,” he added.

Sehwag fixed RCB star AB de Villiers at the sixth slot, stating that the latter’s competition was fierce with Mumbai’s Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

“The competition was fierce for No. 6 – Pollard and Pandya were contenders, but based on this year’s performance, I’ve picked ABD,” the former India opener added further.

Among the pacers, Sehwag chose Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah – the first and second highest wicket-taker of the season – and KXIP’s Mohammed Shami. While selecting the leg-spinners, Viru went ahead with obvious choices of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan.

Young Ishan Kishan, who smashed the maximum sixes (30) in this year’s IPL was picked as the 12th man.

Sehwag’s best XI of IPL 2020: