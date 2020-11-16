WATCH: T Natarajan bowls in nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up

On Sunday, BCCI shared a video of T Natarajan bowling in the nets.

Natarajan picked up 16 wickets for SRH in IPL 2020.

Team India hit the nets in Australia on Saturday after clearing the COVID-19 tests ahead of their three-month-long tour Down Under.

The visitors will begin their Australia tour with white ball fixtures as the ODIs would be played on November 27, November 29 and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.

The first T20I will also be played at the Manuka Oval on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the SCG. The Indian side will then play four Tests (one day-night) which would be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of left-arm pacer T Natarajan – who recently earned his maiden national team call-up – bowling in nets for the first time with Jasprit Bumrah and Co.

“We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment,” BCCI captioned their post.

We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WqrPI0Ab7I

Natarajan’s impressive display in the IPL 2020 saw him called up to replace injured Varun Chakravarthy in India’s T20I squad against Australia.

A yorker specialist, Natarajan picked up 16 wickets in as many matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished third in the world’s biggest T20 league.