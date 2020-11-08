WATCH: Tahlia McGrath, Madeline Penna team up to take an incredible catch in Women’s Big Bash League

Women's Big Bash League witnessed a sensational effort in the field.

Tahlia McGrath and Maddy Penna combined to take a stunning catch.

Fans have seen some brilliant catches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, however, the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) isn’t far behind to provide a dose of outstanding efforts in the field.

One such instance happened in the match between Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women on Saturday. The Strikers spinner Amanda Wellington bowled a loopy full toss to Amelia Kerr, who tried to whack it towards the mid-wicket boundary.

But, Kerr mistimed the shot and gave an opportunity to Maddy Penna, who was stationed at short mid-wicket, to take the catch. Penna tried her best effort and jumped at the right time to grab the catch.

However, the ball bounced off Penna’s hands and went behind her as she fell on the ground. Fortunately, for the Strikers, Tahlia McGrath, who was positioned at mid-on, dived full length and managed to hold onto the catch.

The Twitter handle of the WBBL shared the video of the unbelievable catch, calling it “one of the great catches” seen in the tournament.

“You’ve gotta be kidding! Tahlia McGrath (with a bit of help from Maddy Penna) pulls off one of the great catches we’ve seen in the WBBL,” tweeted WBBL.

Watch the video:

You've gotta be kidding! Tahlia McGrath (with a bit of help from Maddy Penna) pulls off one of the great catches we've seen in the WBBL 😱 #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/8TgEPXWTbI — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 7, 2020



Here is the story of the match

The catch proved to be an important one as Strikers defeated Brisbane Heat by 18 runs. For the Megan Schutt-led side, Wellington was the pick of the bowlers. She picked up two wickets and conceded 19 runs off 3 overs.

Captain Schutt and Darcie Brown were also brilliant with the white leather. While Schutt bagged one scalp and gave away just 26 runs off her four overs, Brown went for only 17 runs in her quota of four overs with a wicket to her name.

Chasing 154, Georgia Redmayne took Heat to a flier. She along with Maddy Green (25) put on 78 runs for the opening wicket. However, after Sarah Coyte dismissed Redmayne for 65, the Heat suffered a batting collapse.

Apart from the openers, only Grace Harris (10) managed to get into double digits. The rest of the batting unit fell like a pack of cards as the Strikers registered a victory over Heat by 18 runs.

Earlier, Katie Mack’s 37-ball 50 and Laura Wolvaardt’s 46 helped Adelaide to post 153/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

When it comes to standings, Strikers are at the fourth spot with seven points while Heat are at the second last position with only four points.