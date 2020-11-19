Which cricketer gets distracted the most from cheerleaders? Suresh Raina answers the challenging question

Suresh Raina recently featured in The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife Priyanka.

The couple faced some tricky and funny questions during the show.

It is not new for cricketers to go on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In the past, some huge names from the cricketing world like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Chris Gayle among others have featured in Kapil’s show.

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Parthiv Patel, Surya Kumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar also attended the famous comedy show. Now, another name has been added in this sequence and it’s of former India international Suresh Raina.

Known for his sense of humour, host Kapil often asks his guests some tricky questions. However, this time, it was Archana Puran Singh, who asked one complicated question to Raina.

Archana asked Raina to name the cricketer who gets distracted the most from cheerleaders. With wife Priyanka sitting next to him, the Ghaziabad-lad ducked the bouncer in style, stating that cheerleaders are for viewers as cricketers remain busy on the field.

“They are for the viewers. We can’t see them as we have to focus on the match. We get to see them on TV when they dance to our sixes and fours. We get to see a bit of their performance when we go for a toss. They too arrive at 7: 30 pm,” said Raina.

Kapil ask Priyanka whether wives think to go for shopping when husbands get out on a duck

During the show, Kapil quizzed Priyanka about the reactions of wives after their husbands get dismissed for a duck in the match. The host further in his question added whether the wives of those cricketers leave the game and go for shopping.

Priyanka did not fell in the trap as she answered the question sensibly. She said: “No, we have to support the team.”

However, Raina then pulled his wife’s leg by saying that the thought might have crossed her mind on several occasions, but she wouldn’t reveal.

On August 15 this year, Raina surprised his fans by announcing his retirement from international cricket. Raina decided to bid farewell to international games after reaching Chennai for CSK’s camp ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Though, just before the start of the tournament, Raina pulled himself out citing personal reasons. No wonder, CSK badly missed Raina in the competition as for the first time they failed to qualify for the playoffs.