Women’s Big Bash League 2020: Meg Lanning to lead WBBL Team of the Tournament

WBBL 2020 team of the tournament released ahead of the finals weekend.

Darcie Brown from Adelaide Strikers has been picked as 12th player.

The team of the tournament for the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 has been announced. The side features some of the top performers who helped their respective franchises to shine in the competition.

Ahead of the upcoming Finals Weekend in Sydney, the four-person selection panel has picked the best XI of WBBL season six. Factors like wickets in the Power Play, economy rates, strike rates and contributions towards victories have been taken into consideration.

The panel consists of cricket.com.au journalist Laura Jolly, Australia national selector Shawn Flegler, along with former Australia players Lisa Sthalekar and Mel Jones.

Meg Lanning is the leader of the team while the duties of wicket-keeping have been given to Beth Mooney. A limit of three overseas players has also been followed while selecting the best XI.

Here is WBBL|06 Team of the Tournament