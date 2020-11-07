Women’s T20 Challenge: All-round Supernovas beat Trailblazers by 2 runs to book place in the final

Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 2 runs on Saturday.

The victory took Supernovas into the final of the tournament.

In a nail-biting contest, Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs to book a place in the final of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 on Saturday.

Chasing 148, Trailblazers had a pretty decent start as the opening pair of Deandra Dottin (27), and Smriti Mandhana (33) stitched together a 44-run stand. Both the players were looking set to accelerate the run-flow before Shakera Selman dismissed Dottin in the seventh over.

Selman didn’t just stop there as in the same over, she sent Richa Ghosh (4) back into the hut.

A good over for the #Supernovas Shakera Selman picks up the wickets of Dottin and Richa Ghosh in a single over. Live – https://t.co/t0v704bJfH #JioWomensT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/ShuFYFmPr0

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 7, 2020

Then Mandhana along with Deepti Sharma (43) added 35-runs for the third wicket to stabilise the innings. However, Anuja Patil removed Trailblazers skipper with a brilliant catch on her own bowling.

Harleen Deol (27) showed some fight by forming a vital partnership of 52 runs with Deepti. Both took the game to the last over but failed to take their side over the finishing line, thereby losing the match by 2 runs.

Athapaththu guides Supernovas to 146/6

Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu and Priya Punia gave a solid start as Supernovas were off to a flier. The duo added a crucial stand of 89 runs before Salma Khatun provided the first breakthrough for Trailblazers. Khatun dismissed Punia for a well-made 30.

Meanwhile, Athapaththu (67) kept on tickling the scoreboard and smashed a tremendous half-century. She formed a 29-run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (31) before Harleen sent her back into the dugout.

6️⃣7️⃣ runs

4️⃣8️⃣ balls

5️⃣ fours

4️⃣ sixes 🙌 An explosive knock from Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu in the #WomensT20Challenge 💥 Where does she rank in the best T20 batters? pic.twitter.com/IdxYXJqVWJ — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2020

After the dismissal of Sri Lankan batter, Trailblazers got back in the game and restricted Supernovas on 146/6 in their allotted 20 overs.