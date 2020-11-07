Women’s T20 Challenge: All-round Supernovas beat Trailblazers by 2 runs to book place in the final

Supernovas beat Trailblazers by 2 runs (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 2 runs on Saturday.

  • The victory took Supernovas into the final of the tournament.

In a nail-biting contest, Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs to book a place in the final of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 on Saturday.


Chasing 148, Trailblazers had a pretty decent start as the opening pair of Deandra Dottin (27), and Smriti Mandhana (33) stitched together a 44-run stand. Both the players were looking set to accelerate the run-flow before Shakera Selman dismissed Dottin in the seventh over.

Selman didn’t just stop there as in the same over, she sent Richa Ghosh (4) back into the hut.


Then Mandhana along with Deepti Sharma (43) added 35-runs for the third wicket to stabilise the innings. However, Anuja Patil removed Trailblazers skipper with a brilliant catch on her own bowling.


Harleen Deol (27) showed some fight by forming a vital partnership of 52 runs with Deepti. Both took the game to the last over but failed to take their side over the finishing line, thereby losing the match by 2 runs.

Athapaththu guides Supernovas to 146/6

Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu and Priya Punia gave a solid start as Supernovas were off to a flier. The duo added a crucial stand of 89 runs before Salma Khatun provided the first breakthrough for Trailblazers. Khatun dismissed Punia for a well-made 30.

Meanwhile, Athapaththu (67) kept on tickling the scoreboard and smashed a tremendous half-century. She formed a 29-run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (31) before Harleen sent her back into the dugout.


After the dismissal of Sri Lankan batter, Trailblazers got back in the game and restricted Supernovas on 146/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

