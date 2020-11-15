Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh wish “mirchie mommy” Sania Mirza on her birthday

Posted On
Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza, Suresh Raina (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Sania Mirza celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday.

  • Sania is currently on the tour of Pakistan to support her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza turned 34 on Sunday. One of the highest-paid Indian athletes, Sania is by far the most successful female tennis player produced by her country.


Earlier in January this year, she won the WTA Hobart International after the birth of her son Izhaan.

On her 34th birthday, wishes came pouring in for her on social media. Leading the wishes on Twitter were Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Out of these veterans, the quirkiest message came from 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh who referred to Sania as ‘mirchie mommy’.


“Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always,” tweeted Yuvraj.

“Happy birthday @MirzaSania. Sending you lots of love & happiness from us. Best wishes always,” wrote Raina.

“HBD @MirzaSania keep inspiring. God bless,” said Bhajji in his post.



Imran Mirza, who recently joined Twitter, also sent warm wishes to his daughter Sania and wife Nasima on their special day.

Sania is currently in Karachi to cheer for her husband Shoaib Malik who is playing for team Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

CATEGORY: Yuvraj Singh

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.