Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina lead birthday wishes for former India coach Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday (November 23).

Kirsten still holds the record for highest ODI score by a South African batsman.

Former South Africa international Gary Kirsten turned 53 on Monday (November 23). Wishes came pouring in for the southpaw from all parts of the world.

The 2011 World Cup-winning team members also posted heartfelt birthday wishes to the former India coach.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you’re doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead!,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh recalling Kirsten’s contribution to Indian cricket.

“To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead,” wrote Suresh Raina.

“Happy birthday legend, Best coach, mentor, big brother @Gary_Kirsten have a great year and life full of happiness.. love always,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

Kirsten played 101 Test matches and 185 ODIs for South Africa in which he amassed 7289 and 6798 runs respectively.

The Cape Town-born player also holds a record for the highest score by a South African batsman in ODIs. Kirsten played a magnificent knock of 188 runs against UAE in the 1996 World Cup.

👕 286 internationals

🏏 14,087 runs at 43.07

💥 34 hundreds, 79 fifties

