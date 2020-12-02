2 Tests and 3 T20Is: South Africa announces schedule for Pakistan tour

South Africa to tour Pakistan after 14 years.

The two teams will play two Tests and three T20Is across three cities.

South Africa cricket team will tour Pakistan to play a Test and T20I series after a long wait of 14 years.

The Proteas side will land in Karachi on January 16 and will complete their mandatory quarantine period in the city before starting their outdoor training for the two-match Test series.

Last time when South Africa toured Pakistan in 2007, they stunned the home team by clinching the two-match Test series by 1-0.

It is going to be an action-packed season for Pakistan at home as they are also expected to host New Zealand, England and West Indies in 2021. England have already confirmed that they will be touring Pakistan to play a T20I series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in India next year.

“It’s pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan – a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them. As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team,” Graeme Smith, CSA Director of Cricket, said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago. The report on their findings and recommendations gives us confidence as an organisation that all of our team’s security, playing and accommodation needs will be met and that the well-being of the team will be the top priority. We look forward to embarking on this historical tour.”

Schedule for South Africa tour to Pakistan: