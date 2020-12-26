AB de Villiers, JP Duminy and others mourn the death of England legend Robin Jackman

  • Robin Jackman passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday

  • Jackman played four Tests and 15 ODIs for England.

Former England fast bowler Robin Jackman passed away on Saturday. He was 75.


Apart from being an Indian-born English cricketer, Jackman was also a renowned commentator.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the Surrey star.


“We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” tweeted ICC.

AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Shaun Pollock and several other members from the cricket fraternity also offered their condolences to Jackman on social media.




Robin was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012 and had undergone two operations to remove malignant tumours from his vocal cords. He passed away only a day after his long-time Surrey teammate John Edrich breathed his last.

