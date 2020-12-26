AB de Villiers, JP Duminy and others mourn the death of England legend Robin Jackman

Robin Jackman passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday

Jackman played four Tests and 15 ODIs for England.

Former England fast bowler Robin Jackman passed away on Saturday. He was 75.

Apart from being an Indian-born English cricketer, Jackman was also a renowned commentator.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the Surrey star.

“We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” tweeted ICC.

We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/J0fw99qoXC

— ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2020

AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Shaun Pollock and several other members from the cricket fraternity also offered their condolences to Jackman on social media.

RIP Jackers #robinjackman — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 25, 2020

A true legend and a great mentor. Thanks for the friendship sir. Rest In Power brother 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/MkQXGyznWg — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) December 25, 2020

So passionate and knowledgeable about the game of cricket..such a great story teller..always willing to help..so many good memories R.I.P Jackers 🦊 — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) December 25, 2020

#RIPJackers go well good man. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 26, 2020

Today only gets worse….Robin Jackman passed away our thoughts are with Vonny and the family so sad …….see you at the watering hole in the sky Jackers. RIP X — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) December 25, 2020

Robin Jackman – "Jackers" – one of Surrey, Rhodesia, Western Province and England's great competitors, superb commentator and friend. We had our own story – the 1978 'Mankad' at The Oval – and he never let me forget it, but we became close friends because of it. #RIPJackers pic.twitter.com/OaOWCrnmse — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) December 26, 2020

So saddened to hear this news, Jackers one of the true guardians of our game. #RIPJackers https://t.co/6zfj3K1Wf3 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 25, 2020

R.I.P. Jackers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) December 25, 2020

RIP Robin Jackman — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) December 25, 2020

Pained and saddened at the passing of Robin Jackman. A good man and a wonderful commentator. #RIPJackers — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 25, 2020

Very sad indeed to learn of the passing of Robyn Jackman. A wonderful man and a voice of cricket! May he rest in peace 🙏🙏 — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) December 26, 2020

We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/J0fw99qoXC — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2020

Robin was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012 and had undergone two operations to remove malignant tumours from his vocal cords. He passed away only a day after his long-time Surrey teammate John Edrich breathed his last.