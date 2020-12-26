AUS v IND: WATCH – Ravindra Jadeja collides with Shubman Gill while completing a catch to dismiss Matthew Wade

Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill both charged towards the ball despite the former calling for the catch.

India picked the first three wickets of Australia for just 38 runs.

On Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the MCG, the visitors reduced the Aussies to 38/3 inside 15 overs of the morning session.

After Jasprit Bumrah sent back Joe Burns for a duck, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Matthew Wade and Steve Smith at scores of 30 and 0 respectively.

Coming into the attack in the 11th over, Ashwin struck in his second over when Wade went for a big heave over the square-leg, only to get a top-edge of his bat and Ravindra Jadeja taking a brilliant catch despite a collision with debutant Shubman Gill.

Jadeja and Gill both ran towards the ball despite the former calling for the catch. The experienced all-rounder kept his composure despite Gill charging and diving across him to hold on to a sharp catch.

Here’s the video:

With the regular captain Virat Kohli returning home for his first child’s birth, India have made several changes in their playing XI.

Gill has replaced opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, while paceman Mohammad Siraj came in for injured Mohammed Shami.

Jadeja returned to the side after being declared fit and Rishabh Pant replaced wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Australia retained their winning eleven from the Adelaide Test.

Australia XI: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.