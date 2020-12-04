Australia vs India 2020, 1st T20I: Preview – Predicted XI, Pitch Report and Live Streaming details

The first T20I between hosts Australia and India will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The team batting first will look to post around 170 runs on the scoreboard.

Virat Kohli-led India may have lost the ODI series against Australia, but they can put themselves back into a positive frame of mind frame ahead of the Test series if the Men in Blue manage to beat the hosts in the T20I leg, which currently holds a larger significance.

The T20 World Cup will take place in India next year, and the upcoming three-match series will be an opportunity for the two of the favourites – India and Australia – to test out their bench strength.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended cricketing activities around the world, India had thrashed hosts New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. And they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Aaron Finch-led Australia.

The first T20I between Australia and India will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, December 4 (8:10 AM GMT/ 07:10 PM Local/ 01.40 PM IST).

Pitch Report

The spinners could hold the key at the bigger ground of Manuka Oval. The pitch is expected to help the seamers a bit if they hit the right areas. The bowling plan in the last ODI will work for both teams in the first T20I as well.

The team batting first will look for a competitive total of around 170 at this venue.

Predicted XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc/Andrew Tye, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah

Broadcast and Live streaming details