AUS vs IND: Hardik Pandya hands over Man of the Series award to debutant T Natarajan, netizens left awestruck

Hardik Pandya, T Natarajan (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Hardik Pandya handed over his 'Man of the Series' trophy to T Natarajan after the third T20I.

  • Cricket fans and experts lauded Hardik on Twitter for his gesture.

After having an exceptional IPL 2020 with the bat, Hardik Pandya continued his dream run against Australia as India won the T20I series 2-1 even after registering a 12-run defeat by the hands of Aaron Finch & Co. at SCG on Tuesday.


Pandya played a scintillating knock (42 not out off 22) in the second T20I while chasing a 195-run target. The all-rounder smashed two sixes in the last over from Australian pacer Daniel Sams to take India over the finish line. Hardik’s blitz helped India in sealing the series.

After the conclusion of the 3rd T20I, Pandya was adjudged the ‘Man of the Series’ for his valuable contributions with the bat and in the outfield.


However, to everyone’s surprise, the Baroda-lad handed his trophy over to the series debutant T Natarajan. The left-arm seamer Natarajan was the lead wicket-taker for India in the three-match T20I leg, picking up crucial wickets while keeping the run-flow in check.

Seeing Hardik giving away his trophy to India’s new yorker king, cricket fans and experts took to Twitter to laud the 27-year-old for his maturity and humbleness.

