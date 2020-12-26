AUS vs IND: Twitter reacts to Tim Paine’s controversial run-out call on Day 1 of the 2nd Test

The third umpire gave the benefit of doubt to the batsman.

Shane Warne did not agree with the third umpire's call and said "there was no part of Tim Paine's bat behind the line".

Australian captain Tim Paine was nearly run-out after a mix-up with Cameron Green on the opening day of the second Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

One angle on the replays showed his bat was on the line when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dislodged the bails, while from the another it seemed like Paine had made his ground.

Since the evidence was not conclusive enough for the third umpire to rule the batsman run out, Paine – who was batting on six – stayed in the middle.

He was eventually dismissed for 13 in Australia’s first innings total of 195.

Here’s how Shane Warne, Brad Hogg, Wasim Jaffer and others reacted to the third umpire’s decision:

Think India a little unlucky here.

No matter what technology does not alIeviate the PAINE for the team on the wrong side of the fence. # IndvAus #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kLkvONS86h

— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 26, 2020

That was OUT.

Jason Holder was right. If players can be in a bio-bubble for soooo long….let umpires should be doing the same. #AusvInd

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2020

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion

— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

That's an Australian view, if you take a photo from the other side you will have the Indiain view! #AUSvIND #Cricket https://t.co/OgbBB8ELBI

— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 26, 2020

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.🤦‍♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

Paine run out! Incredible. No wait, he's given not out. Almost as incredible #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 26, 2020

"You heard Paul (Wilson) explain it quite clearly, he was looking for conclusive evidence to show the bat on the wrong side of the line with the bail removed from the top of the stump. He couldn't prove that the batsman was short of his line." – Simon Taufel #AUSvIND https://t.co/561gMUmur2 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2020

By a blade of grass? #AUSvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 26, 2020

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 for 56 and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned with figures of 3 for 35 after Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the Boxing Day Test.