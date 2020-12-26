AUS vs IND: Twitter reacts to Tim Paine’s controversial run-out call on Day 1 of the 2nd Test

Tim Paine controversial run-out call (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • The third umpire gave the benefit of doubt to the batsman.

  • Shane Warne did not agree with the third umpire's call and said "there was no part of Tim Paine's bat behind the line".

Australian captain Tim Paine was nearly run-out after a mix-up with Cameron Green on the opening day of the second Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).


One angle on the replays showed his bat was on the line when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dislodged the bails, while from the another it seemed like Paine had made his ground.

Since the evidence was not conclusive enough for the third umpire to rule the batsman run out, Paine – who was batting on six – stayed in the middle.


He was eventually dismissed for 13 in Australia’s first innings total of 195.

Here’s how Shane Warne, Brad Hogg, Wasim Jaffer and others reacted to the third umpire’s decision:

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 for 56 and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned with figures of 3 for 35 after Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the Boxing Day Test.

