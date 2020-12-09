AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli explains the DRS controversy of 3rd T20I

Virat Kohli dropped his thoughts on the DRS controversy occurred during 3rd T20I.

India were denied a review against Matthew Wade in the match on Tuesday.

India skipper Virat Kohli wasn’t happy with the fact that his team lost a DRS call during the third T20I against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the 11th over of Australia’s innings bowled by T Natarajan. In that over, Aussie opener Matthew Wade tried to flick a full delivery but got caught in front of middle and leg stump.

India made a soft appeal and were thinking about whether the ball was sliding down the leg or not. However, in the meantime, a replay of the same was shown on the big screen before the permissible limit of 15 seconds. And that nullified India’s chance to review the on-field decision.

Eventually, India lost the contest by 12 runs, and one of the reasons could be ascribed to the fact that Wade, who could have been adjudged leg before at a score of 50, got a chance to survive and went on to add 30 more runs.

That lbw was strange: Kohli

Kohli spoke about the episode after the end of the match, stating that when he talked to the umpires about it, they said nothing can be done now as the replay was already shown on the giant screen.

“That lbw was a strange one because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down and within the 15-second timeframe, they showed the replay on screen,” Kohli said at the press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“And we decided to go for the review, but the umpire said they’re showing the replay on the screen. I had a chat with Rod, asking what we can do in this situation and he said nothing could be done,” he added.

The ICC playing conditions concerning reviews make it clear that players cannot receive direct or indirect input when they’re considering a DRS request. The rule specifies that no replay will be shown to the spectators during that time.

“No replays, either at normal speed or slow motion, shall be shown on a big screen to spectators until the 15 second time limit allowed for requesting a Player Review has elapsed. The only exception to this provision is where a Player Review of a caught decision is requested after the Umpire Review of a Fair Catch, or Bump Ball has concluded […],” states the Law 3.2.4 (D) of the men’s T20I playing conditions.