AUS vs IND: Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Ravindra Jadeja as concussion substitute in 1st T20I

India brought Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute in the first T20I against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the last over of the first innings.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was initially not included in the playing XI for the first T20I against Australia, came in to field during the second innings as a concussion substitute for injured Ravindra Jadeja.

The decision irked Australia head coach Justin Langer, and he was seen interacting in an animated manner with match referee David Boon.

“It’s white and gold”

“No, Black and blue.” pic.twitter.com/fPbphVcaxJ — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) December 4, 2020



Chahal also bowled his quota of 4 overs picking up three crucial wickets.

Earlier, Jadeja hit unbeaten 44 off just 23 balls, helping India to post a competitive total of 161/7 in their 20 overs.

In the final over of India innings, Jadeja took a blow on his helmet while looking to go after the Australian speedster Mithell Starc.

No physio was called to the middle, and Jadeja continued to bat for the remaining four deliveries of the over.

“Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team,” BCCI’s Twitter handle confirmed the same.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020



According to the rules, only like-for-like replacements are allowed as concussion substitutes, and with Jadeja being the frontline spinners in the Indian team, referee Boon approved the visitor’s request to field with Chahal.