Birthday Special: WATCH – Kuldeep Yadav’s peach of a delivery to dismiss Babar Azam at CWC 2019

Kuldeep Yadav celebrated his 26th birthday on December 14, 2020.

The Chinaman bowled a magical delivery to dismiss Babar Azam at the 2019 World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is a part of India’s Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, turned 26 on Monday, December 14.

The ‘Chinaman’ made his international debut in March 2017 with a Test match against Australia at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Kanpur-born has so far played 6 Tests, 61 ODIs and 21 T20Is where he has picked up 24, 105 and 39 wickets, respectively.

Kuldeep also has two ODI hat-tricks to his name – against Australia in 2017 and the West Indies in 2019.

When Kuldeep Yadav stunned Babar Azam with an absolute beauty

Chasing 337 runs to win, during a league match against India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan were well poised at 117/1 in 23.5 overs. The partnership for the second wicket between Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman had crossed the 100-run mark. The pair had put the Virat Kohli-led side under tremendous pressure. A breakthrough was needed desperately, and it came at the right time from the magical hands of Kuldeep.

The left-arm wrist-spinner gave ample flight to the last delivery of his sixth over. Due to extra revolutions, the ball drifted in the air towards the off-side and pitched on a good length area outside the off-stump. Azam, batting well on 48, prodded tentatively. To the batsman’s dismay, the ball turned inwards sharply and crashed into the stumps. The ‘Men in Blue’ gained momentum after Azam’s wicket while the Pakistan team collapsed in no time.

Here’s the video: