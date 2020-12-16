Black Caps pacer Lockie Ferguson out for four-six weeks due to stress fracture

Lockie Ferguson will not play cricket for four-six weeks.

Ferguson was diagnosed with a partial stress fracture to his lumbar spine.

On Wednesday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that speedster Lockie Ferguson has been diagnosed with a partial stress fracture to his lumbar spine. The right-arm pacer will now require four to six weeks of rest before returning to training.

Ferguson suffered from the injury to the left side of his back in the T20I series against the West Indies. After the T20I leg, the 29-year-old went for scans which confirmed the partial fracture.

The good thing for Ferguson is that he will not be needing surgery; however, he shall require a period of rest and rehabilitation before making a return to the field.

Due to the injury, Ferguson will remain unavailable for all the fixtures against Pakistan. The Kiwis will now face Pakistan in three T20Is and two Tests. The first T20I will be played on Friday. Ferguson shall also miss playing for Auckland Aces in the Super Smash, which will run till mid-February.

Ferguson is a huge asset for us: NZ coach Gary Stead

New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed his disappointment while terming Ferguson as one of the best seamers in white-ball cricket.

“We’re all really feeling for Lockie. Injuries are certainly part of our sport, but to get something like this when you’re at the very top of your game is especially disappointing. The pace and skill he’s been able to consistently produce has made him one of the very best white-ball bowlers in the world and a huge asset for the BLACKCAPS,” said Stead.

Stead hailed Ferguson’s fighting ability and backed him to come back at the end of summer.

“Lockie has a great attitude, and I know he’s up for the fight so he’ll get stuck into the rehab and we’re still hopeful he may get back on the park at the back end of summer,” added Stead.