Corey Anderson retires from New Zealand cricket; signs up a 3-year deal with USA’s MLC T20

Corey Anderson retires from international cricket.

Anderson will now play in MLC T20 in the USA.

New Zealand all-rounder, Corey Anderson, has called time on his international career and signed a three-year Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 in the United States of America (USA).

Anderson made his T20I debut for New Zealand in the year 2012 and has overall played 93 international matches for the Blackcaps.

The 29-year-old shocked the cricketing world when he smashed a 36-ball 100 against West Indies in January 2014 – the fastest hundred in ODIs at that time.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Anderson confirmed the decision to bid farewell to international cricket. He said he is proud to represent New Zealand at the international arena and will always be grateful for what New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has done for him.

“It’s been a huge honour and extremely proud to represent New Zealand. I would have loved to have achieved and played more, but just is what it is sometimes, and different opportunities arise and send you in a direction you never thought would be a possibility. Very appreciative for everything that NZC has done for me,” said Anderson.

My fiance had a massive part to play in it: Anderson on moving to America

Stress fractures, groin injuries, chronic back issues and whatnot, Anderson’s career was forever hampered by injuries, and it descended after the 2015 World Cup, where New Zealand ended up as runners-up. He couldn’t play regular cricket after that, and his final game for New Zealand came way back in November 2018.

The Christchurch-lad admitted that his fiance, Mary Margaret, who is an American, played a huge role behind Anderson’s decision to move to the USA.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision. I asked myself several questions. What do I want to do now or what do I want to achieve in the next two years, five years, 10 years? As you get older, you think about life a little bit more broadly as well. And obviously, my fiance, Mary Margaret, who’s born and raised in America, she’s had a massive part to play in that because she’s sacrificed so much for me, by moving to New Zealand, getting immersed in a different culture there and, and supporting me through a lot of tough times with injuries and time out of cricket. So, when the opportunity arose, we thought that living in America is the best thing, not only for my cricket, but it’s, it’s the best thing for both of us in general as well,” added Anderson.