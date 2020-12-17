Cricket South Africa announce squad for two-match Test series against Sri Lanka

The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will commence on December 26.

Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius have "not yet been medically cleared" to play Test cricket.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided to go ahead with wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton De Kock as their Test captain, announcing the squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pacer Migael Pretorius has earned a maiden call-up up to the South Africa squad for the home series, starting from Boxing Day (December 26) in Centurion. Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius have not yet been medically cleared to participate in the Test matches and in their absence, the rest of the pacers will have to step up.

“We’re pleased to include Migael in the Proteas Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. We’re big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself,” CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a statement.

“We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country, showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think.”

The selectors also announced that some domestic starts – Sarel Erwee, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Verreynne – have received call-ups for Sri Lanka Tests.

The home team will assemble in Pretoria on Saturday to begin their preparation ahead of the first Test.

South Africa Test squad:

Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius.