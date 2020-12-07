England’s remaining white-ball tour of South Africa called off; here’s the reason

England's limited-overs tour of South Africa has been postponed.

The first ODI on December 4 was postponed to December 6 before being abandoned.

The remainder of England’s white-ball tour of South Africa has been called off, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday. The decision to call off the three-match ODI series was taken to ensure the mental and physical health, welfare of players from both teams.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current men’s ODI Series. The decision was taken jointly by the two Boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams,” ECB said in a press release.

The first ODI scheduled to be played on Friday (December 4) was postponed to Sunday after one of the South African players being tested positive for COVID-19. But that too was abandoned on medical grounds.

“The CSA and ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men’s Super League, can take place in the future,” the release added.

CSA also reported that two members of Eoin Morgan’s brigade had returned “unconfirmed positive tests.”

Last month, two South African players were tested positive ahead of the three-match T20I series, which England later won by 3-0.