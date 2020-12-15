Hardik Pandya shares a laugh with son Agastya on ‘5 little monkey’ rhyme

On Monday, Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture with his son.

The father-son duo reunited after a period of four months.

Hardik Pandya is spending quality time with his family at home, having returned from Australia after representing Team India in the white-ball series.

The 27-year-old featured for the Men in Blue in three ODIs and as many T20Is, making his presence felt. The all-rounder was the leading run-scorer for his side in the 50-overs format, amassing 210 runs in three innings at an average of 105.

He followed it up with a match-winning performance in the second T20I at the SCG. After being promoted up the order, Pandya smashed an unbeaten 42 off just 22 balls, taking India over the finish line.

The Baroda-lad was also named as the ‘Player of the Series’ for his impressive show in the batting and fielding department.

On Monday, Pandya uploaded an adorable photo on his social media accounts. In the picture, he was seen holding his son Agastya in his arms. The 4-month kid merrily beamed away as soon as he saw the mobile in his mother Natasa Stankovic’s hand.

“Father and son. Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme,” Hardik captioned the photo.

Last week, the cricketer took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture in which he can be seen feeding milk to Agastya. “From national duty to father duty” was the caption back then.