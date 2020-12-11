Henry Nicholls’ outstanding century powers New Zealand to 294/6 on Day 1 of 2nd Test against West Indies

Henry Nicholls smashed his sixth Test ton in the 2nd Test against West Indies.

New Zealand posted 294/6 on the scoreboard at the end of Day 1.

In the absence of New Zealand’s regular captain Kane Williamson, who has taken paternity leave to attend the birth of his first child, Tom Latham is leading the Kiwis in the second Test against West Indies which began on Friday (December 11) at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Opting to bowl first, the Caribbeans entered the contest with two debutants in the form of Chemar Holder and Joshua Da Silva, who impressed in the game. However, the main highlight for the visitors was Shannon Gabriel.

Gabriel picked up three wickets for 57 in his 18 overs. He demolished the top-order of hosts by removing Tom Blundell (14), Will Young (43) and Ross Taylor (9). Gabriel also reached a landmark when he sent Young back to the pavilion. It was his 150th wicket in the longest format.

Debutant Holder shined with the ball as he dismissed stand-in skipper Latham (27) and Daryl Mitchell (42). Apart from Holder and Gabriel, pacer Alzarri Joseph bagged one scalp in the form of BJ Watling (30).

For the home side, left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls played outstanding knock to get his team out of early blows. Though Nicholls got three lifelines, but he made the most of it by striking his first century since March 2019. It was his sixth ton in Test cricket.

Henry has a hundred! His third in Tests at the @BasinReserve (6th overall) and the 100th century in Tests overall at the ground. 179 balls to reach the milestone. Daryl Mitchell with him on 41* LIVE scoring | https://t.co/U1gjQi2nOf #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/QX1KaWjljf

— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 11, 2020

Nicholls was well supported by Young and Mitchell with whom he formed fifty-plus stands for the fourth and sixth wicket respectively.

At the stumps, Nicholls is unbeaten on 117 with Kyle Jamieson (1 not out) at the other end. The Black Caps have reached 294/6 after 84 overs.

It was good to step up for the side in the absence of Williamson: Nicholls

After smashing the scintillating century and helping his side to recover from early blows, Nicholls was really happy with the effort. The left-handed batsman reckoned that it was essential for someone to step up for the side in the absence of Williamson and he was delighted to contribute.

“You’d expect to do a bit here in Wellington, and it did. I got lucky throughout, but it’s nice to get to 294/6—pretty good day for us. There were a few opportunities there, and partnerships were crucial for us. It’s offering a lot for the bowlers here, and there’s a lot more bounce on this wicket. It’s good to contribute to the team. Without Kane, it was important for other guys to step on, and I was just doing that,” said Nicholls after the end of Day 1.

Nicholls admitted that it was nice to remain not out at the end of Day 1. The Christchurch-lad said that he would get a good sleep in the night after performing well for his team.

“It was a fitting way to bring it up (the hundred), there was enough in the wicket throughout the day for the bowlers, and it’s nice to be NOT OUT at the end of the day. I was trying to keep it simple. There is pace on this wicket, and as a batter, I was trying to keep the tempo. We are looking forward to bowl on this wicket but not too early tomorrow. I was looking to leave the balls as much as I could, and I would try and get a good night’s sleep,” added Nicholls.