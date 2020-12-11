“I had enjoyed my cricket playing for MI”: Parthiv Patel reacts after joining Mumbai Indians as Talent Scout

Parthiv Patel joined MI as talent scout on Thursday.

"I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us": MI owner Aakash Ambani

Parthiv Patel, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, has now joined the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), as a talent scout.

Parthiv was part of MI’s winning side in 2015 and 2017. He will work closely with the coaching staff and scouts’ group of the Mumbai-based franchise.

“I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain etched in my memory. It’s time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident, and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me,” Parthiv said in an official statement.

The 35-year-old is also one of the very few players to feature in every season of the IPL since its inception in 2008. 2020 was the only year when he did not play a single game although being a part of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Welcoming Parthiv once again into the MI camp, owner Akash Ambani said, “I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians.”

“I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome Parthiv to our one family,” he added.

Apart from playing for MI and RCB, Parthiv also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.