ICC announces Men’s Test Team of the Decade; names Virat Kohli as captain

Virat Kohli has been named the captain of ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade.

England's Joe Root from 'Fab Four' missed out to make into the eleven.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Sunday, announced the Men’s Test Team of the Decade and India’s Virat Kohli has been named the captain of the side.

Kohli made his Test debut under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2011 and took over the banton from him amid India’s tour of Australia 2014-15.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the other Indian cricketer to make in to the list of the ICC Men’s Test Team of the decade. Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, is currently playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under.

The team picked by ICC includes four players from England, but their captain Joe Root, who is also a part of the ‘Fab Four’ among the modern-day batsmen, has not found a place. Other members of the ‘Fab Four’ – Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson have been included in the XI.

England’s former skipper Alastair Cook is among the four Englishmen in the list with the other three being the 2019 Ashes hero Ben Stokes and the legendary pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara has been named the wicketkeeper of the team.

Your ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade 🏏 A line-up that could probably bat for a week! 💥



ICC Men’s Test Team of the decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.