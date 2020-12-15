ICC announces schedule of Women’s World Cup 2022, India to start the campaign against a qualifier

ICC releases full schedule of 2022 Women's World Cup.

New Zealand to host the entire tournament.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the revised schedule for the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. The tournament was earlier scheduled to be played in 2021 but had been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The prestigious competition will now begin on March 4 in New Zealand.

As many as 31 matches will be played featuring eight teams across six cities, i.e., Auckland (Eden Park), Hamilton (Seddon Park), Tauranga (Bay Oval), Wellington (Basin Reserve), Christchurch (Hagley Oval), Dunedin (University Oval).

When it comes to the teams, New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have already qualified for the World Cup. Similarly, the three remaining teams will emerge after participating in the ICC qualifying tournament which will be held between June 26 and July 10, 2021, in Sri Lanka.

Coming back to the World Cup, the tournament opener will be played between the hosts New Zealand and one of the teams from the qualifiers.

India will play seven fixtures in the group stage out of which four are against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and England. The other three opponents are qualifiers which will be determined later.

“The ICC has made a long-term commitment to elevating women’s cricket as part of our strategy to grow and develop the global game. We are extremely proud of the significant progress we have made in increasing prize money for ICC events over the last few years, with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand having NZD5.5 million dollars available in prize money, an increase of almost 60% on 2017 and more than 1000% compared to 2013,” said Manu Sawhney, the ICC CEO in a statement.

Here is the complete schedule:

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Fri March 04, 2022, New Zealand v Qualifier*

Sun March 06, 2022, Qualifier v India*

Tue March 08, 2022, Australia v Qualifier *

Fri March 11, 2022, Qualifier v South Africa*

Mon March 14, 2022, South Africa v England*

Wed March 16, 2022, England v India*

Fri 18 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier

University Oval, Dunedin

Sat March 05, 2022, Qualifier v South Africa

Mon March 07, 2022, New Zealand v Qualifier

Wed March 09, 2022, Qualifier v England

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Sat March 05, 2022, Australia v England*

Thu March 10, 2022, New Zealand v India*

Sat March 12, 2022, Qualifier v India*

Mon 14 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier

Thu March 17, 2022, New Zealand v South Africa*

Mon 21 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier*

Tue 22 Mar 2022 India v Qualifier*

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Sun March 13, 2022, New Zealand v Australia

Tue March 15, 2022, Australia v Qualifier

Tue March 22, 2022, South Africa v Australia

Thu March 24, 2022, South Africa v Qualifier

Fri March 25, 2022, Qualifier v Australia

Sun March 27, 2022, England v Qualifier

Wed March 30, 2022, Semi-Final 1

Eden Park, Auckland

Sat 19 Mar 2022 India v Australia*

Sun March 20, 2022, New Zealand v England

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thu March 24, 2022, England v Qualifier*

Sat March 26, 2022, New Zealand v Qualifier

Sun March 27, 2022, India v South Africa*

Thu March 31, 2022, Semi-Final 2*

Sun April 03, 2022, FINAL*

*denotes day/night