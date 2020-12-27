ICC announces the Men’s T20I Team of the Decade; names MS Dhoni as captain

ICC on Sunday announced the men's T20I Team of the Decade.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the Men’s T20I Team of the Decade. The voting panel took into account players’ performance from January 2011 to December 2020.

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been named the captain of the star-studded line-up which also features the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga among others.

While the team comprises of many big names, not a single player was picked from England, Pakistan and New Zealand who have been performing consistently well in the shortest format. While Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler delivered regularly for the Three Lions, Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez were the notable omissions from the Men in Green.

The Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson and fast bowler Trent Boult also missed a place in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐ A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71

— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade:

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.