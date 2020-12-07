ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson jumps up two places to join Virat Kohli at No. 2 spot

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli now tied at 886 points in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Neil Wagner moves up to the second position among the bowlers.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who scored his career-best 251 in the first Test of two-match series against West Indies in Hamilton, has jumped up two places to joint Virat Kohli at No. 2 position in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. The two of them are now on 886 rating points, 25 behind the top-ranked Steve Smith.

Marnus Labuschagne is at the No. 4 spot with 827 points, while newly-appointed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rounds up the top 5 positions.

💥 Kane Williamson joins Virat Kohli at No.2

💥 Tom Latham enters 🔝 10

After the conclusion of the first #NZvWI Test, top performers from New Zealand and West Indies sizzle in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting



Among the bowlers, Neil Wagner shaded Stuart Broad to take the second spot behind Pat Cummins, though there is a big difference in points between Wagner (849) and Cummins (904).

The Kiwi pacer moved up after finishing with a match haul of 6/99 in Hamilton. His teammate, Tim Southee is now at No. 4 position, while South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada rounds off the top five. Jasprit Bumrah, who will be India’s premier bowler in the upcoming Tests series against Australia, is currently ranked ninth.

West Indies captain Jason Holder has dropped from fifth to seventh spot having failed to pick up any wickets in the first Test against New Zealand.

🇳🇿 Neil Wagner moves up to No.2

The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers

— ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2020

Holder has also lost his top place from the all-rounders’ list. He was ahead by one point from England’s Ben Stokes, but Stokes now has a twelve-point lead.