“India’s man of both World Cups”: Gautam Gambhir, Suniel Shetty lead birthday wishes for Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 39th birthday on December 12, 2020.

  • Cricket and Bollywood starts wished the left-hander on his special day.

India’s twin World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh turned 39 on Saturday, December 12. Wishes came pouring in for the left-hander on his special day from across the world.


Members of the cricket fraternity – Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif among others – and Bollywood celebs – Suniel Shetty, Aarti Chabria and Angad Bedi – took to Twitter to extend their birthday greetings to Yuvi.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote, “Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always!”



“Happy birthday to one of the finest and my favourite southpaws… truly amazing in every sense … stay blessed champion @YUVSTRONG12,” tweeted Suniel Shetty.

Former India international Raina, who will next be in action during the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the IPL, wrote: “Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12. May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field. #HappyBirthdayYuvi.”

Yuvraj announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June last year. In a career that spanned over 18 years, he played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, scoring over 11000 runs.


Here’s how others wished Yuvraj Singh:

