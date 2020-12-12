“India’s man of both World Cups”: Gautam Gambhir, Suniel Shetty lead birthday wishes for Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 39th birthday on December 12, 2020.

India’s twin World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh turned 39 on Saturday, December 12. Wishes came pouring in for the left-hander on his special day from across the world.

Members of the cricket fraternity – Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif among others – and Bollywood celebs – Suniel Shetty, Aarti Chabria and Angad Bedi – took to Twitter to extend their birthday greetings to Yuvi.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote, “Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always!”

“Happy birthday to one of the finest and my favourite southpaws… truly amazing in every sense … stay blessed champion @YUVSTRONG12,” tweeted Suniel Shetty.

Former India international Raina, who will next be in action during the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the IPL, wrote: “Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12. May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field. #HappyBirthdayYuvi.”

Yuvraj announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June last year. In a career that spanned over 18 years, he played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, scoring over 11000 runs.

Here’s how others wished Yuvraj Singh:

Maze karo partner, it has been a long journey on and off the field. May you continue to shine and inspire. Wishing you happiness, love and peace always. #HappyBirthdayYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/duaeTDaHjg — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 12, 2020

Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi,

Bowlers ki vaat thi.

Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai.

Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GoQOoeyj9s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2020

Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/7qmYi8iZ9f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2020

Happy Birthday Yuvi!

Wishing you a year full of happiness, health and success. Hope to catch up soon. pic.twitter.com/E4ddLjaszh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2020

Yuvi Paajji!! Best wishes on your birthday. Lots of luck and love ☺️👏 #HappyBirthdayYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/dmmnuzkBQm — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12 have a blast like your batting 🔥 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 12, 2020

ज़िंदादिली की मिसाल और हमेशा ही युवराज 🎉 One of my absolute joys sharing dressing room with such a wonderful human being. #happybirthdayyuvrajsingh #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/3F6XC1kFrV — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 12, 2020

Happy happy birthday my dearest @YUVSTRONG12 ! Wishing you only the very best in life ! Lots of love! 🎈🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/x5QvbJXJ03 — Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) December 12, 2020

Happy Birthdayyyy @YUVSTRONG12 🥳 God Bless you and may all your dreams come true! Always be the amazing person you are! ❤️ — Aarti Chabria (@aartichabria) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday jersey no 12!!!! #YuvrajSingh 🎂🎂 thank you for the memories pic.twitter.com/0Gh5iiiWrq — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12 Pa .God bless you and wishing you the best paaji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z7Kjv4Dvwc — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 12, 2020

Wishing the powerhouse of talent @YUVSTRONG12 very happy birthday ! Hope you have a terrific one ⭐️ — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 12, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day to one of the greatest match winner india has ever produced. An inspiration on and off the field. Wish u loads of happiness nd success @YUVSTRONG12 paa ji! pic.twitter.com/daP17EgUNl — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 12, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day @YUVSTRONG12. I wish you good health, lots of success & happiness. Have a nice day. God bless. pic.twitter.com/iuePiUe4Fk — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) December 11, 2020

The man who inspired millions on and off the field. Wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday on his 39th. May you live a happy and successful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/Tpbq3W8Ntm — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 12, 2020

Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12 paaji 💐💐 stay blessed — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12 may the lord continue to bless you to see many more 🙏🏿🤗❤️ #MyFriend 😄😎✊🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/FBlLCBHMjZ — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12 all the best bro keep inspiring 🙏🏻 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday, Yuvi Paaji. May the happiness you brought to us with those six sixes come back to you on this special day! 🤗@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/C9r5U7WKwp — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 12, 2020

Happy Birthday motuuuu…much love always.. have a super day and great year ahead @YUVSTRONG12 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 12, 2020