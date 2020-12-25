Kane Williamson names the captain he would have liked to have played under

Kane Williamson picked the captain he would have loved playing under.

Williamson has returned to the Test squad after the birth of his first child.

There is no doubt that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has carried the golden legacy left by former skipper Brendon McCullum extremely well. Under Williamson, the Black Caps reached the semi-finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, and then the Kiwis played the 2019 ODI World Cup final in England.

Under the inspiring leadership of Williamson, New Zealand have done a tremendous job in the longest format and are currently ranked second in the ICC Test rankings. At present, they have a real chance of qualifying for the final of the inaugural ICC Test Championship, to be held at Lord’s in 2021.

But who according to Williamson, is a top-quality captain under whom the Tauranga-lad would have loved to play? Well, ahead of Kiwis’ Test series against Pakistan at home, Williamson was involved in a chat, where he was asked to name one captain he would’ve liked to have played under.

“Is there a captain from history you would have liked to have played under/learned from?” Williamson was asked.

Responding to the question, the 30-year-old picked former India skipper MS Dhoni. Williamson said that he always admired the Ranchi-lad in the fascinating game.

“MS Dhoni is someone I’ve always admired in the way he operates,” said Williamson.

Dhoni never captained Williamson in IPL

Speaking about Dhoni’s captaincy, the former wicketkeeper-batsman has inspired many through his incredible leadership skills.

The 39-year-old led India to the No. 1 rankings in Tests and ODIs. He won the national side two World Cups – the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. Not only this, but India also won the 2013 Champions Trophy under MSD.

Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Dhoni proved his worth by leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to three titles and two Champions League (CLT20) trophies. However, in his glorious IPL days, he has never captained Williamson.