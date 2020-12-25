‘My action will speak louder than words’: Chetan Sharma reacts after being appointed as BCCI’s new chairman of selectors

Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty have been named in the new selection panel.

The 1983 World Cup winner thanked BCCI for the opportunity.

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma has been appointed as chairman of the senior national selection panel by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), including Abey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty in the five-member team.

“It’s indeed a privilege for me to get an opportunity to serve Indian cricket once again. I am a man of few words and my action will speak louder than words,” Chetan, who took the first hat-trick in the history of ODI World Cup, told PTI on Thursday.

“I can only thank BCCI for this opportunity,” the 54-year-old added.

Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh will continue to complete their term in the senior national selection panel.

As per the BCCI norms, a candidate with the most Test caps to his name becomes the chief selector; therefore, Chetan has replaced Sunil.

Chetan represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during his 11 years of international cricket. At the age of 16, he started playing first-class cricket for Haryana and made his ODI debut aged 17 against West Indies. A year later, Sharma made his Test debut against Pakistan in October 1984.

Interestingly, the thrilling famous Ranji Trophy final between Haryana and Mumbai, in which Sharma played a crucial role in guiding Haryana to victory, was Kuruvilla’s First-Class debut. Having worked as a junior national selector and a talent scout for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, Kuruvilla is active on the domestic circuit.