New format of IPL from 2021: 10 teams will be divided into two groups of 5 each

Adani and Goenka are the top contenders to buy new IPL teams.

IPL 2011 witnessed 10 teams fighting it out for the coveted trophy.

The mega auctions for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are likely to be conducted before the start of the 2021 edition, and the tournament might bring a few other changes as well, especially considering there is going to be an addition of two news teams.

The approval will be made in the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI scheduled to take place near Christmas, December 25.

As per the latest reports, Adani Group owned by Gautam Adani and RPSG owned by Sanjeev Goenka are the frontline contenders for the two new IPL teams.

Adani’s in the past have shown their interest in buying an IPL team. With Ahmedabad now boasting of the biggest cricket stadium across the world, their interest will grow manifolds.

Goenka, on the other hand, had been the owner of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the past and will surely throw their hat in the ring when BCCI comes out with a tender.

New format for IPL 2021

According to Times of India, there will be a change in the IPL format from 2021 edition as the organising committee is eyeing to go back 2011 when ten teams used to participate in the tournament.

As per the new format, the ten teams will be divided into two groups of five each. All the sides will play 13 matches in the league stage – facing the other four teams in their group twice (home and away game) and competing against the five teams from another group once.

Currently, eight teams lock horns with each other twice in the league stage before the top four makes it to the playoffs. So, the number of matches for each team in the round-robin format will increase to 18 from 14 if two more teams are added in the T20 extravaganza leading to a lengthy IPL.