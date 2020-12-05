New Zealand pacers wreak havoc to leave West Indies reeling on Day 3 of first Test

New Zealand on top despite Blackwood-Joseph resistance in second innings.

West Indies started Day 2 at 49 for no loss but crashed to 138 all out in their first innings.

New Zealand pacers twice ripped through the West Indies batting lineup on Day 3 of the first Test and took as many as 16 wickets to leave the tourists reeling at 196/6 in their second innings.

The Jason Holder-led side is still 185 runs behind New Zealand’s first innings total of 519/7d.

Tim Southee was the picks of the bowlers with figures of 4/35 as West Indies were bundled out for a paltry 138 in their first innings.

Bowled Timmy! 👏🏽 Figures of 4-35 for the big quick Southee on his home patch @seddonpark 👍🏽 Rain has stopped, we will see cricket again soon it seems 🏏#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/v9smN2XyaR

— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 5, 2020

For the second time in the day, at one point West Indies were struggling at 89/6 and still had more than 15 overs to bat. It looked like the home team would dismiss the visitors soon and complete the game within three days.

But middle-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood (80 not out) and tailender Alzarri Joseph (59) showed some resistance and took the tourists total to 196 for six at stumps. The duo prevented an embarrassing loss of their team at least by a day.

A Windies rearguard! Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph have the biggest partnership across both innings.

Tune in now ⭕️🏏 #NZvWI #InsideEdge pic.twitter.com/xbE4gIf20o — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 5, 2020

Brief Scores: New Zealand 519/7 d (Kane Williamson 251, Tom Latham 86; Shannon Gabriel 3/89, Kemar Roach 3/114) lead West Indies 138 (John Campbell 26; Tim Southee 4/35, Kyle Jamieson 2/25) & 196/6 (f/o) (Jermaine Blackwood 80*, Alzarri Joseph 59*; Neil Wagner 2/62) by 185 runs.