New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Preview – Tom Latham leads as hosts look to clean sweep the opposition

Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in Kane Williamson's absence.

For West Indies, Joshua da Silva can make his debut in Wellington.

The second Test between New Zealand and West Indies will begin at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday (December 11), and the Black Caps would be lead by Tom Latham in Kane Williamson’s absence. The first Test saw the hosts registering a record win, thanks to captain Kane’s double hundred and Tim Southee’s incisive swing bowling.

A clean sweep over West Indies will put New Zealand on top of the ICC rankings. But that doesn’t matter as much as reaching a similar position on the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Kiwis wants to play the final at Lord’s next year.

The Windies, on the other hand, have a few personnel concerns with Kemar Roach and Shane Dowrich having left the bio bubble after the first Test. Now, a lot will depend on their captain Jason Holder, middle-order batsman Darren Bravo and all-rounder Roston Chase.

Pitch Report

The wicket on offer at Basin Reserve is good for batting, and some big scores have been posted at this venue in the recent past. Besides this, the fast bowlers can expect some help from the surface in the morning session. The captain winning the toss shall look to bat first.

Playing combinations

NZ Probable XI: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

WI Predicted XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Shannon Gabriel

Head to head record

Matches played: 48 | New Zealand: 14 | West Indies: 15 | Draw: 19

Telecast and live streaming details: