Pakistan appoints a new chief selector after Misbah-ul-Haq’s resignation

Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned from the chief selector's post.

PCB also appointed a new head for the National Cricket Committee.

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq on October 14 revealed that he would be resigning as the chief selector but will continue to serve as the men cricket team’s head coach.

The PCB had appointed him as the head coach and chief selector in September last year despite reservations from several top players and experts.

“It is my choice to quit the post of the chief selector as it would be difficult for me to focus on coaching due to the cricket team’s upcoming international commitments,” Misbah said.

Now, on Saturday (December 19), PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani confirmed that former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Wasim has been appointed as the chairman of the men’s national selection committee, taking over from Misbah, till the 2023 World Cup.

Wasim will begin with his first assignment, which will be to pick the squad for two Tests and three T20Is against South Africa around mid-January.

“This is a performance-oriented world and, as such, my philosophy will be to promote meritocracy and select squads according to home and international conditions and requirements. As a chief selector, I will always be willing to make the hard calls, if these are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket. I look forward to working closely with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam as we collectively strive to take Pakistan cricket forward,” Wasim said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Saleem Yousuf, the ex-wicketkeeper, has been appointed as the head of the PCB Cricket Committee – a post which again till recently was held by Misbah.

Who is Mohammad Wasim?

Mohammad Wasim, who was born and brought up in Rawalpindi, played 18 Tests and 25 ODIs for Pakistan between 1996 and 2000. He scored 783 runs in Test matches that includes a century on debut against New Zealand. He also served as the coach of Sweden men’s team in 2018 before coming back home to join Northern Cricket Association as head coach in 2019.