Rohit Sharma’s romantic post for his ‘darling’ Ritika Sajdeh is winning the internet

Rohit Sharma showered love for 'darling' Ritika Sajdeh on her 33rd birthday.

Rohit and Ritika are happily married since 2015.

Dashing opener Rohit Sharma is currently completing his 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Australia. After this, he will join the Indian team for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

During the self-isolation period, Rohit has been fairly active on Instagram and is sharing several posts, missing his family back in India. A few days ago, Rohit had shared an anniversary post with his wife Ritika Sajdeh whereas, he took to the photo and video-sharing platform once again to write an adorable birthday post for his life partner on Monday (December 21).

“Happy birthday darling, love you forever @ritssajdeh,” Rohit captioned his post.

After dating each other for six years, the couple tied the knot on December 3, 2015, and since then, there has been no turning back for them.

The duo has been going strong and also became proud parents of a baby girl Samaira in 2018.

Rohit’s return to the Indian camp will be crucial for the visitors, who lost the first Test against Australia in a catastrophic manner, and they will now be without their captain Virat Kohli. The BCCI has granted the Indian skipper a paternity leave, and he won’t be available for the remaining three Tests.

Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their first child in January 2021.