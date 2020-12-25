SA vs SL 2020-21: TV channels, live streaming details – Where to watch in India, USA, UK & other countries

The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place in Centurion.

Both the sides are potentially out of contention for the WTC playoffs race but will compete for pride.

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series is set to begin on December 26 with the first game scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South Africa have made many changes in their squad as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in their preparatory camp. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are in the bubble and quietly preparing for the upcoming matches.

The two teams previously met each other in 2019, when Kusal Perera shared a last-wicket stand of 76 with Vishwa Fernando in Durban. Sri Lanka won that match by one wicket while chasing 304 runs.

In the next encounter at Port Elizabeth, Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive win and became the first Asian team to clinch the Test series in South Africa.

In the upcoming series which is also a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC), both South Africa and Sri Lanka are potentially out of contention for the playoffs race but will compete for pride.

Head to Head record

Played: 29 | South Africa: 12 | Sri Lanka: 9 | Draw/NR: 8

SL vs SA fixtures

1st Test , December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion

December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion 2nd Test, January 3-7, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (wk/c), Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Dilshan Madushanka

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details