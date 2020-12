SA vs SL: Netizens feel bad for Faf Du Plessis as he misses his double century by just 1 run

Faf Du Plessis missed his well-deserved double hundred by just one run against Sri Lanka.

The former South Africa skipper was caught by his counterpart on 199.

South Africa’s middle-order batsman Faf Du Plessis was highly unfortunate to miss out on a well-deserved double hundred in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka at the SuperSport Park on Monday.

Du Plessis was caught by his counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne on 199 in the 138th over of South Africa’s first innings. The former Proteas skipper has now become the 11th batsman in Test history to get out on 199.

Du Plessis was the top scorer for the hosts as they took a comprehensive lead of 225 in the first innings against Sri Lanka on the third day. At stumps, Sri Lanka were struggling on 69/2 with Kusal Perera unbeaten on 33 and Dinesh Chandimal on 21 not out.

Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter:

Feeling sad for Faf Du plessis.. well played Champ. His highest score in test , and out on 199 😭😭 Bad bad luck. #SAvsSL#DuPlessis#sscricket

— Deepak Bajaj (@DBajaj88) December 28, 2020

South African players to get out for 199 in Test Cricket history: 2017: Dean Elgar 2020: Faf Du Plessis#SAvsSL — Aditya ♡ (@aaaduuuu) December 28, 2020

Nah I'm sorry but that hurts. #FafDuPlessis 💔😭😭 — Yoza Qoshe (@Prince_Yyoza) December 28, 2020