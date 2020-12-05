‘Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao’: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh lead birthday wishes for Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his 35th birthday on December 5, 2020.

Sehwag wished Dhawan in his trademark style.

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 35 on Saturday (December 5). Wishes came pouring in from all corners for Dhawan, but former cricketer Virender Sehwag’s tweet for the southpaw stands out above all.

Sehwag, who is quite active on social media, wished Dhawan on his special day by sharing a photo of his doppelganger.

“Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot, @SDhawan25. Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations, itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein,” tweeted Sehwag.

Dhawan’s former India teammate Yuvraj Singh wished the Delhi lad a lot of success to ‘create some thunder down under’ as the left-handed batsman gears up for the second T20I against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

“Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25. Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under!,” Yuvraj captioned his Twitter post.

KL Rahul, who is Dhawan’s opening partner in the ongoing T20I series, wrote: “Happy birthday @SDhawan25, lots of love and wish u all the happiness.”

Shikhar made his ODI debut against Australia in 2010 and Test in 2013 against the same opposition. In 2016, he became the fastest Indian to complete 3,000 ODI runs and slammed a century off just 85 balls in his maiden Test.

So far, Dhawan has played 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is and 34 Tests in which he has scored 5808, 1589 and 2315 runs respectively.

Here’s how others wished Shikhar Dhawan on his 35th birthday:

Wish you a very happy birthday Shikhar!

Have a great one. pic.twitter.com/TbcjlINyId — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 5, 2020

Happy birthday brother @SDhawan25 .. Lots of love to you and your family.. Hope to see another dance video soon 😃 #HappyBirthdayGabbar pic.twitter.com/7Sa9fzK56z — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 5, 2020

Wishing @SDhawan25 a very very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year and enjoy lots of success and happiness, Shikhar. pic.twitter.com/Wyrbsu3Nyh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 5, 2020

Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 Paaji, you are an amazing human being so full of life and joy. May God bless you abundantly. 🎂🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/XCuiIkwie3 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) December 5, 2020

Happy birthday @SDhawan25 have a super year and all the happiness buddy 👍 pic.twitter.com/xQZHrapZdh — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 5, 2020

The Gabbar of Indian cricket is celebrating his birthday today. Wishing @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday. Hope you have a more successful year ahead. Keep smiling and make others smile. pic.twitter.com/jF6jSy6gbI — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 5, 2020

Happy birthday jatt ji @SDhawan25 !!! Have a great one buurrraaahhh..!!! — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) December 5, 2020