Schedule for England’s tour of India released, Motera Stadium to host Day-Night Test

Itinerary of England's tour of India released.

Both nations will play five T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs.

The International cricket finally returns to India with England’s full tour of four Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is).

It will be the first international assignment for India at home. South Africa were the last team to visit India. However, the visitors were forced to leave the country without playing any game due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March early this year.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced that England’s tour would begin from February 5 in Chennai.

Ahmedabad’s newly built Motera Stadium will host a day-night Test from February 24. It will also be the venue of the five-match T20I series.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has been selected to stage the three ODI games. The tour will run until March 28.

“The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams,” said Shah as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India’s first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans,” he added.

Here is the full schedule

Tests:

1st Test – Feb 5 – 9, Chennai

2nd Test – Feb 13 – 17, Chennai

3rd Test – Feb 24 – 28, Ahmedabad (D/N)

4th Test – Mar 4 – 8, Ahmedabad

T20Is:

1st T20I – March 12 – Ahmedabad

2nd T20I – March 14 – Ahmedabad

3rd T20I – March 16 – Ahmedabad

4th T20I – March 18 – Ahmedabad

5th T20I – March 20 – Ahmedabad

ODIs: