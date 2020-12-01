Shah Rukh Khan brings cricket to Hollywood, buys LA-based team in USA’s Major League Cricket

Knight Riders invests in Major League Cricket in the United States.

The MCL will take place in late summer after the 2022 edition of IPL.

After successfully establishing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders (KKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has now chosen the Hollywood land, United States of America (USA), as his next destination.

In order to expand the Knight Riders, SRK has bought the Los Angeles-based team in USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC). The 55-year-old has named his team LA Knight Riders.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that he wants to expand the Knight Riders name globally and the T20 match in the US seems like a good opportunity.

“For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally, and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA. We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years,” SRK said in his statement.

Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan of American Cricket Enterprises and Major League Cricket said, “As USA Cricket’s official partner in developing a professional T20 league in America, we have a shared vision to bring world-class professional cricket to the world’s largest sports market. The announcement today is a significant step forward in showing the potential of the American market, and we are delighted to have the backing and expertise of the Knight Riders Group to help us achieve this vision.”

The MLC will have six teams in the forthcoming edition, and they are from New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago and Los Angeles.