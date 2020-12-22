Sir Donald Bradman’s baggy green sold for a record-breaking price

Sir Donald Bradman's first baggy green bought by a Sydney businessman.

Don Bradman got his 'baggy green' when he made his Australia debut in the 1928-29 Ashes.

The ‘baggy green’ awarded to Australian legend Sir Donald Bradman in 1928 has been sold for a ‘record-breaking’ price. Syndey businessman Peter Freedman, founder and chairman of Sydney Electronics Company – Rode – has become its proud owner.

Bradman represented Australia for 20 years, featuring in 52 Test matches from 1928 to 1948, and is regarded as one of the world’s best batsmen.

After the baggy green was put up for sale, it attracted a top bid of $296,000 despite many predicting that it would fetch over $1 million. However, Freedman purchased it for a record 340,000 AUD.

Well, the final price has eclipsed the amount for which Bradman’s 1948 cap was sold. During an auction in 2003, that cap was sold for A$321,000.

After buying Bradman’s baggy green, a delighted Freedman said he would put the Aussie legend’s cap on display around Australia.

“Sir Don Bradman is an Aussie legend,” Freedman said in a statement.

“Not only as one of our greatest talents on the sporting field and one of the most revered athletes of all time, but as an icon of Australian fortitude and resilience.”

“I have some exciting plans for the baggy green that will see it travel the country and shared with sports fans and cricketing communities,” he added.