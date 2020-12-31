Sourav Ganguly shares screen space with daughter Sana for Kinley; here’s the video

Sourav Ganguly, Sana (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Sourav Ganguly and his daughter Sana shared screen for a TV ad.

  • The BCCI President visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has posted a video of a TV commercial on his social media platforms, where he can be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Sana.

In the video ad of mineral water, Ganguly revealed that he trusts ‘Kinley’ brand the most as Sana asks her dad if he’s consuming enough water. This prompted the former India skipper to say, “I will drink some right now.”

Pretending to look disappointed, Sana said, “What baba. Everything has to be told by me.” Sana sought assurance from her father that he will drink enough water in the future. An ‘apologetic’ Ganguly held his ear to acknowledge his mistake, promising to pay attention to his daughter.

Here’s the video:

Ganguly visited Eden Gardens to discuss preparations for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

On the work front, Ganguly on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya.

Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the venue.

Sourav then talked with the Bengal coach Arun Lal about the team’s preparations and even interacted with the players.

