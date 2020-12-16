Stuart Broad reacts hilariously after reclaiming No.2 spot in ICC Test rankings

Stuart Broad reacts after he removed Neil Wagner to regain No. 2 spot in Test rankings.

ICC released the updated rankings on Tuesday.

Veteran England speedster Stuart Broad has advanced one place to reclaim the second spot in the recently released ICC Test rankings for bowlers. On December 15, ICC updated the Test rankings in which Broad pipped New Zealand’s, Neil Wagner.

The thing which surprised many was that Broad hasn’t played a Test game since August 2020. Wagner, on the other hand, has recently participated in the two-match series against West Indies.

In the first Test, the left-arm seamer bagged six wickets (two in the first innings and four in the second). Similarly, in the second Test, Wagner picked up three wickets across two innings.

But when the ICC released their rankings, Broad managed to replace Wagner to capture the second position. This made even Broad surprised as he commented on ICC’s official Instagram handle. He responded in a cheeky way and asked: “How? I’ve not played since August.”

Ajinkya Rahane breaks into top-10 among batters

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has gained one place to enter in the top-10 rankings among batsmen. Rahane moved to 10th position with 726 ratings.

India captain Virat Kohli has retained his second spot while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson fell one slot to reach No.3.

Williamson is followed by young Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, Pakistan’s leader Babar Azam and explosive Aussie opener David Warner.

Jasprit Bumrah and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are the only two Indians to find a place in the bowlers’ rankings at 8th and 10th position, respectively. Australia’s sensational paceman Pat Cummins leads the bowlers’ rankings, followed by Broad and Wagner.

English cricketer Ben Stokes leads the table of all-rounders followed by West Indies Test captain Jason Holder and India’s Ravindra Jadeja.